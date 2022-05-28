Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

DNLI stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

