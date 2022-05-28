Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSNY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.44. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.