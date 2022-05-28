Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DSNY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.44. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
