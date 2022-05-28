Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 77.8% in May

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

