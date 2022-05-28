Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

