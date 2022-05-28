DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 76.4% in May

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 24,559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,920,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,079 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 57,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

