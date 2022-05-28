DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will announce $35.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.62 million. DHI Group posted sales of $28.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $145.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.05 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $165.59 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $170.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

DHX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

