DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley raised their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 256,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,769. The company has a market cap of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

