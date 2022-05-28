DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

DMAC stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

