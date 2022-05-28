Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,347. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

