DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

DKS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

