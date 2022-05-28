Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

