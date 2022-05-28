Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, reaching $141.51. 971,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

