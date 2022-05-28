Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

