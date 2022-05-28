Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post $35.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $35.70 million. Docebo reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $147.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.30 million to $150.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.76 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 53.4% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.