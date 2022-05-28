Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

