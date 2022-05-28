Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.48. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $165.00. 4,345,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,714. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

