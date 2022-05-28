Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. 284,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 564,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.