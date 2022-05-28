Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $32.76 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

