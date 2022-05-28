Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Dover posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

