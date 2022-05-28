Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Short Interest Up 89.3% in May

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DSACW stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

