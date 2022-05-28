Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 19.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 37.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

