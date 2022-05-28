Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DUNEW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.06. 72,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,504. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
