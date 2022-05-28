Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 128,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

