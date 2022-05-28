Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,498. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -70,900.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

