Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 194,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 47,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,498. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70,900.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.