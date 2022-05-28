Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.60. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $12.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $134.48 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

