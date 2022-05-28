Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

