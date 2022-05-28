easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

ESYJY opened at $6.75 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

