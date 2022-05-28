Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) to announce $8.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.69 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $34.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $251,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

