eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EFTR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

