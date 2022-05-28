eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. eHealth has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.