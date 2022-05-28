Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELD. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

