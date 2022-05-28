Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.54.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.53 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

