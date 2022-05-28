Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 72,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,584. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

