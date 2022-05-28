Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 702,737 Shares

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.03. 460,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,739. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

