Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.