EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,290 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

