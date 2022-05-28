Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to post $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

