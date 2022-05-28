Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

DAVA stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.13.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

