Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $23.11 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

