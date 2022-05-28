Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

EXK stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

