Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ENI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $30.51 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

