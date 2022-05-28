Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Short Interest Update

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,012,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enjoy Technology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,096,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,200,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENJY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

