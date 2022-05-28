Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,323 ($29.23).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($32.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.92) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENT stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,433 ($18.03). 654,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,813. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,503.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,615.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.12) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($30,804.08).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

