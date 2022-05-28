Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,323 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,323 ($29.23).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.92) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($32.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENT stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,433 ($18.03). 654,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.10. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.46).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,804.08).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

