Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EVC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 214,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,694. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at $700,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

