Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will post sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $326.40 million. Envestnet posted sales of $288.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.