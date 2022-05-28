Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

