Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of 226.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

