Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EPHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 305,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,595. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $137,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.